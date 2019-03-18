To use OCRbot for non-English text, simply follow the mention with the language you wish to use. Here are some examples:

🇬🇧 @OCRbot eng

🇯🇵 @OCRbot jpn

🇩🇪 @OCRbot deu

You can usually also use full names, such as

🇵🇱 @OCRbot polish

🇱🇻 @OCRbot latvia