To use OCRbot for non-English text, simply follow the mention with the language you wish to use. Here are some examples:

πŸ‡¬πŸ‡§ @OCRbot eng

πŸ‡―πŸ‡΅ @OCRbot jpn

πŸ‡©πŸ‡ͺ @OCRbot deu

You can usually also use full names, such as

πŸ‡΅πŸ‡± @OCRbot polish

πŸ‡±πŸ‡» @OCRbot latvia