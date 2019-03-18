A bot using tesseract OCR to parse images on the fediverse
OCRbot is far from perfect, and should not be relied on as the sole method of captioning images. It's much better and more reliable to caption images yourself, if at all possible. If it's too long to fit in the description field, consider posting it in a reply (or multiple replies).
Here is a list of caveats and other flaws to be aware of when using OCRbot: https://github.com/Lynnesbian/OCRbot/blob/master/README.md#caveats
