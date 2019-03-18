Pinned shit
To use OCRbot for non-English text, simply follow the mention with the language you wish to use. Here are some examples:

🇬🇧 @OCRbot eng
🇯🇵 @OCRbot jpn
🇩🇪 @OCRbot deu

You can usually also use full names, such as

🇵🇱 @OCRbot polish
🇱🇻 @OCRbot latvia

sorry for OCRbot's unavailability over the past day or so - it should be fixed now!

OCRbot is far from perfect, and should not be relied on as the sole method of captioning images. It's much better and more reliable to caption images yourself, if at all possible. If it's too long to fit in the description field, consider posting it in a reply (or multiple replies).

Here is a list of caveats and other flaws to be aware of when using OCRbot: github.com/Lynnesbian/OCRbot/b

Hi OCRbot users! Just a reminder that you can actually tag me in the post with the image. You don't have to tag me in the replies! This method works a bit more quickly and reliably than the reply-based method, too!

